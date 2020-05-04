Or Copy this URL to Share

1933 – 2020

Mary Lois Wilson Rogers, age 86, resident of the Belmont Community in Mason, Tennessee, passed away Saturday morning, May 2, 2020, at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.



Mary was born July 12, 1933, in Williston, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James McKinnie Wilson and Frances Estelle Bobbitt Wilson. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School in Somerville, Tennessee and was married to her husband of 67 years, Harold F. Rogers, Sr. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church in Somerville, Tennessee and for over 50 years of her life, she taught 2nd-grade children in Sunday School as well as Vacation Bible School. She was also a core group leader in Community Bible Study for many years. The most important thing we know and remember about her is that she was a woman who loved the Lord. She was someone who sought after Jesus, desiring to be like Him and in that, she learned what it looked like to be a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Mary leaves a legacy of a deep faith in the Lord and devotion to her family.



Mrs. Rogers is survived by her husband, Harold F. Rogers, Sr.; her son, Harold Rogers, Jr. (Debbie) of Bartlett, TN; two daughters, Brenda Cross (Marty) of Cordova, TN and Donna Woods (Keith) of Franklin, TN; five grandchildren, Marla Ghosheh, Tad Rogers, Zak Cross, Lindsey Jett, and Brittany Henry; seven great-grandchildren, Addison Rogers, Victoria Ghosheh, Isabella Ghosheh, Ellison Henry, Lainey Henry, Woods Jett, and Bryce Jett.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Russell Wilson, and two grandsons, Brandon Rogers and Justin Rogers.



Graveside Services for Mrs. Rogers will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Belmont Cemetery in Mason with Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church of Somerville, officiating.



The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church of Somerville, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068.



