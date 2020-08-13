1/1
Maryellen (Henderson) Barnett
1936 - 2020
Maryellen Henderson Barnett, 84, of Collierville, passed from this life Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville. She was born May 28, 1936 in Weona, AR to the late Guy Hampton and Ellen Marie Pogue Henderson.

Mrs. Barnett was a seamstress with the Boy Scouts of America and a member of Collierville First Baptist Church.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother; Billy Joe Henderson and her loving husband, John Burl Barnett, Jr. passed on May 24, 2020.

She is survived by three sons; John Burl Barnett, III (Stephanie), Gregory Wade Barnett (Margaret), Billy Don Barnett (Amy Jo), a brother; Donald Ray Henderson, eight grandchildren; Natalie Truelove, Justin Barnett, William John Barnett, Megan Cook, Mia McClain Barnett, Madison Cedars, Gregory Wade Barnett, Jr., Shanda South and twelve great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 9:30am, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Rotunda of West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 13, 2020.
