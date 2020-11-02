Raymond Dale Parker, 69, of Memphis, Tennessee was received into the loving arms of Jesus

October 30, 2020 after a long illness. Dale was born in Memphis, Tennessee on October 2, 1951 to the late Raymond and Annie Lou Parker. He served the Lord faithfully at Bellevue Baptist Church and Trinity Bible Way Christian Church.



Dale had a beautiful spirit, loved people and life. He enjoyed Christmas and spending the holidays with his family. He was an avid John Wayne fan and liked watching Western movies, working, reading the Bible, visiting parks, dining at his favorite restaurants, exploring Beale Street, visiting the historic sites of downtown Memphis and admiring the "New Bridge". Aunt Pauline's pecan pies were his favorite!



He is survived by a large extended family as well as many friends at West Tennessee Family Solutions.



The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to his primary caregiver Mrs. Pat Lewis.



Visitation will be Tuesday, November 3rd from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 North Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN with a celebration of life service immediately following at

2:00 p.m. with interment at Memphis Memory Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store