, age 92, of Memphis passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020, four days shy of her 93rd birthday. Rose was born on July 7, 1927 in Omaha, Nebraska, the second child of Anthony Lawrence Alexander and Norma Marus Alexander. Her Italian parents came to the United States to settle in Omaha and begin their marble business. Rose moved to Memphis with her family at an early age, where her father A. L. Alexander, Sr. founded Alexander Marble and Tile, Inc. in 1928.Rose grew up in Memphis and graduated from Saint Agnes Academy where she was business manager of the Aquila yearbook and then attended Southwestern at Memphis. She worked for the family business, where she met the love of her life, Fred Wiseman, Jr. Her career also involved bookkeeping at several Memphis businesses and doctor's offices.Rose and Fred were married on October 18,1951 at St. Peter Catholic Church and the two shared a wonderful 56 years together until his death in 2007. They lived their entire married lives in Memphis, most of it in a house built by Fred who was a contractor by trade. Rose and Fred had three children, the oldest of whom passed away at the age of five.Devout Catholics, Rose and Fred were extremely active in their church communities, having been members of St. Ann and then in later years, Catholic Church of the Ascension, where Rose was a member when she passed away. She was known for her strong faith and involvement in church projects, always sharing her talent for hospitality.Her passion for gourmet cooking kept her busy in the kitchen, constantly whipping up special sweet treats for others from her repertoire. She always showed love for family and friends with her elaborate holiday and special occasion suppers through the years.Rose was a totally devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Taking care of her family and home were her life's work. Her quick wit and love of board games made her a favorite among her grandchildren.Rose was predeceased by her husband Fred, sons Gerald Alan and Frederick, her parents, sister Louise Clorinda Alexander, and brother Anthony Lawrence Alexander, Jr.Rose is survived by her daughter Norma W. Montesi (Mike) who cared for her during her final years, grandchildren Jennifer (Trotter Cashion) of Santa Monica, CA, Lesley (Matthew Renna) of Bethesda, MD, Michael Montesi, Jr (Caroline Hill) of Austin, TX, and Sam Montesi of NYC, and four great grandchildren Samuel Montesi-Cashion, Jules Montesi-Cashion, Maxwell Montesi, and Sadie Rose Renna.Rose's family wishes to thank with utmost gratitude all of her second floor caregivers and memory care caregivers at Carriage Court of Memphis, along with the many lovely personnel in other areas who knew and loved, laughed with, and cared for Miss Rose during her last years. You made her life brighter.