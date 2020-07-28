Shirley Ann Bledsoe (née Cloud), 93, passed away on July 19, 2020 in Katy, Texas. She was born on June 28, 1927 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and graduated with a bachelor's degree from DePauw University. She was a long-time resident of Memphis, Tennessee, and moved to Cypress, Texas, late last year to be closer to family. Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wayne Lewis Bledsoe, after nearly 50 years of marriage. During their years together, she and Wayne lived in Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, and Tennessee.
Shirley was an outstanding homemaker. Her artistic abilities were apparent in her beautiful home filled with needlepoint. Her volunteer activities were many, including staffing elections as a poll worker and baking cakes for the Salvation Army. For many years, she was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, where she attended weekly Bible studies, Sunday school, and services; embroidered paraments for the pulpit; and volunteered frequently. Shirley loved playing bridge with her friends, and she also enjoyed participating in garden clubs, ladies' lunches, and needlework guilds.
Shirley is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Patricia Bledsoe (Cypress, TX) and Jeff and Hannah Bledsoe (Richmond, TX); three grandchildren, Bryan Bledsoe (wife Jennie) (Richardson, TX), Chris Bledsoe (Cypress, TX), and Jenny Bledsoe (husband Kel Thompson) (Tulsa, OK); and three great-grandchildren, Beckett, Sarah Blake, and Easton Bledsoe (Richardson, TX). She was loved and is survived by many family members and friends and will be greatly missed. Fond memories include exquisite embroidered Christmas stockings and ornaments for family and friends and platters of cookies that everyone enjoyed.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to give a memorial gift, please send a donation to an organization of your choice or to Second Presbyterian Church (mailing address: 4055 Poplar Avenue / Memphis, TN 38111).
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Memphis will host a virtual service on Thursday, July 30 at 9:00 a.m. The funeral home will provide a link on their website (memorialparkfuneralandcemetery.com
) for those who wish to attend virtually.