Rand Michael Hardy
1991 - 2020
June 26, 1991 - September 14, 2020 Rand Michael Hardy
, 29, of Laguna Beach, died peacefully at home Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born June 26, 1991 in Newport Beach, the son of Michael and Sharon Hardy. He was a graduate of Laguna Beach High School and of the University of San Francisco. After graduation, Rand continued to live in San Francisco where he worked in the travel and tourism industry for Pier 39.In addition, to his parents, Rand is survived by his brother, Brett Hardy of Santa Cruz. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Gus and Mary Chabre of Newport Beach and uncles and aunts: Darryl and Karen Willis of Coto de Caza, Steve and Jana Chabre of Alameda and Cammy Chabre of Monterey. Rand will also be greatly missed by cousins: Natalie and Garrett Willis and George and Ella Chabre.Rand enjoyed nothing more than a good Laker game, a raucous music festival, a plate of chile verde at Adolfo's, or spending time with friends.In lieu of flowers, you may make a gift in his memory to the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation Re: Rand Hardy Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 1569, Laguna Beach, CA 92652-1569.

Published in Daily Pilot on Sep. 25, 2020.
