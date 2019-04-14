Home

Anne Severance Sundy Obituary
Seaford, VA-Anne Severance Sundy, 83, went to be with her Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019. A faithful member of Yorkminster Presbyterian Church for 64 years she served as Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday school teacher, Women's Circle teacher, Elder and Head Usher. She loved to read and was a past President of the Yorktown Library. As a member of the Yorktown Women's Club she wore her colonial dress for Yorktown Day helping with the ham biscuits and Brunswick stew. She played the piano and loved the beach. She never had a bad word for anyone and always made welcome and accepted everyone she met.She was preceded in death by husband John Sundy in 1983. Cherishing her memory are son David (Terry) of Yorktown, her daughter Diana (Oliver) of Gainesville, Georgia and son Tim also in Georgia. Grandchildren; Krissy, John, Emily and Elizabeth and great-grandchildren Beckett and Elsie Grace, sister Shirley Lillard of Kill Devil Hills, NC and brother Gene Severance (Ann) of Baltimore, Maryland and beloved caregiver Lucy Edwards. Visitation will be at Amory Funeral Home, Tuesday, 7:00- 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Peninsula Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
