Arnold A. Kraus
WWII Veteran Arnold A. Kraus, age 95, went to eternal rest on June 11, 2020 in Walterboro, SC.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian.

Survivors are his three sons, their wives; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Son Joseph and his wife Carolyn, and grandchildren Jen, her husband Loren Butts and their children Andy and Caleb, Stephen, and his daughter Aria, and Christine, her husband Brett Berry and their children Molly and Brooke.

Son Anthony and his wife Debbie and grandchild Heather, her husband DJ Terreri and their children Connor and Kaitlyn.

Son Richard and his wife Carolyn and grandchildren, Katrina, her husband Matt Taylor and their child Mackenzie, Matt, his wife Brianna and their children Alex and Will, Amanda, her husband Jonathan Moss and their children, Mary, Kathryn and Levi, and Patrick Merritt and his daughter Sloan.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Luke's Cemetery in Smithfield.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Newport News to have masses said in his name.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Luke's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
June 15, 2020
Grandpa Arnie was famously known for using the old NFT slogan, Take it easy, take a bus.

Well, we aren't sure if he got a bus ride to Heaven or not, but he is certainly taking it easy now!

I am sure he would wish the same for all of us who are missing him now. Take it easy - Arnie is exactly where he always wanted to be and with his Lord and wife.
Debbie Kraus
Family
June 15, 2020
Tony and Debbie Kraus
Son
