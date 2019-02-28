The angels descended from Heaven to get one of their own, Clyde Moody, Jr. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from Riverside Regional Medical Center. Clyde was a graduate of Huntington High School and served in the U S Army during the Vietnam War. He was a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and served in various ministries. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 67 as well as an active member in Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOARS).Clyde was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Lee Moody; his spouse, Gwendolyn Moody; a brother, Louis Moody, and sister, Deloris Moody. He leaves to cherish his memories, a mother, Nepphie Moody of Newport News, VA; two daughters, Gala Harvell (Floyd) and Charlene Skipper (Timothy Youell, significant other), a son, Orlando Moody (Latrina) all of Hampton, VA; one brother Jerome Moody (Theresa) of Hampton, VA and one sister, Louise Coles (Wendell) of Newport News, VA; 5 grandchildren: Jeffrey, Ashley, Jeremy, Omar and Imani; 3 great grandchildren: Jeffrey Jr., Delaney, and Jayla; a special friend, Savannah Byrd, nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and dear friends.Viewing will take place Friday, March 1, 2019 from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm at C. C. Carter Funeral Home 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607. The Celebration of Life will occur Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 521 North Avenue, Newport News, VA 23601. Interment is immediately following the service at Hampton Memorial Gardens in Hampton, VA. Services are entrusted to C. C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary