Eugene M. Pottratz, 91, of Smithfield, VA passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2019. Gene was born on September 3, 1927 in Pipestone County, Minnesota. As a child his family moved to S. Dakota and they finally settled in Omaha, NE. It was there working for General Electric he met his future wife of 48 years Joyce Carolyne Shulze, and they had two children, Greg and Kimberly. By this time Gene was active duty in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served for 24 years (he had a prior stint in the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII), retiring with his family in Hampton, VA. After the passing of Joyce, he met and married Mary Hinck. Gene loved his new extended family. With Mary's passing he moved to Smithfield to live with his daughter and son in law, and enjoyed a happy quiet life in the country. Gene had many fond memories of weekends spent with his granddaughters, Jennifer, Tiffany and Carolyne. Always a deeply religious man Gene loved God and family most of all, and he loved the family dog Holly. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Martha Pottratz; brother, Alvin Pottratz; and a sister, Elvira Pottratz. Surviving him are a son Gregory Gene Pottratz and a daughter Kimberly Joy Quinn and her husband Nick, and his extended family; daughters, Mary Rose Tibbets (Mike) and Susan Menne (Joey); son, John Hinck (Ford), and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 11 a.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall at the church. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Bethany United Methodist Church, 13717 Bethany Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA 23430. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary