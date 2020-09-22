Francois Andre Meunier, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Smithfield, VA on September 19, 2020. Francois was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Francois Meunier and Claire Paradis, the oldest of seven siblings. Joining the Canadian Forces at age 17, he rose through the ranks to Major over a proud 36-year career that included multiple overseas assignments supporting United Nations missions. While assigned to the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C, he met his wife, US Navy Captain Lisa Meunier (nee Blomquist). Upon his retirement in 1996, he happily became a Navy spouse accompanying her on assignments to New Orleans, Washington, DC, Newport RI, and Norfolk, VA where she retired in 2006. Since then, they have enjoyed a wonderful life of travel, good food, and good friends. Among many family members and friends, left to mourn him are his son Eric Meunier and granddaughter, Amora, of Scarborough, Ontario; and stepson, Alexander Gutierrez of Austin, Texas. Francois will always be remembered for tall tales, a ready smile, and hearty laugh. He will be so missed. Interment at the Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
.