1/1
Francois Andre Meunier
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francois Andre Meunier, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Smithfield, VA on September 19, 2020. Francois was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Francois Meunier and Claire Paradis, the oldest of seven siblings. Joining the Canadian Forces at age 17, he rose through the ranks to Major over a proud 36-year career that included multiple overseas assignments supporting United Nations missions. While assigned to the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C, he met his wife, US Navy Captain Lisa Meunier (nee Blomquist). Upon his retirement in 1996, he happily became a Navy spouse accompanying her on assignments to New Orleans, Washington, DC, Newport RI, and Norfolk, VA where she retired in 2006. Since then, they have enjoyed a wonderful life of travel, good food, and good friends. Among many family members and friends, left to mourn him are his son Eric Meunier and granddaughter, Amora, of Scarborough, Ontario; and stepson, Alexander Gutierrez of Austin, Texas. Francois will always be remembered for tall tales, a ready smile, and hearty laugh. He will be so missed. Interment at the Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
Oh Lisa. So sorry to hear this. Love you
Annette Crocker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved