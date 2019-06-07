Heaven opened and received Gloria F. Russ into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Gloria was born on October 11, 1937 in Deep Creek, VA and was very proud of her Deep Creek heritage. She spent the majority of her adult life in Yorktown, VA. Gloria attended Warwich High School and graduated in 1956. She enjoyed cooking, working in the garden, and she loved her family.Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Courtney E. Russ, Jr.; they were married in June of 1957 after meeting at the age of 16. They were married for 57 years and had two sons whom they adored. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Wayne Russ; her mother and her father, Louise and Lawrence Morgan; and her brother, Lawrence (Dick) Morgan. Gloria is survived by her son, Courtney E. Russ IV and his wife, Kelly; her granddaughter, Jessica Nachbar and her husband, Jim, and her grandson, Justin Russ and his wife, Jeri-Lee; her three great-grandchildren, David, Colbie and Penny; her brother, Bobbie Morgan and his wife, Sue; and her sister-in-law, Alice Morgan. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary