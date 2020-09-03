On Thursday, August 27, 2020, Deacon Herman R. Hill, 78, received his call to his heavenly home.
Herman Hill is survived by his beloved wife, Cerita Hill; sons, Herman Jr. (Wanda), Darrell, Gary (Erica), Isaac (Shalesha); daughters, Lolita Battle (Pernell), Sonya Brown (Greg); grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Viewing for Herman will be held from 3-6 p.m., Friday, September 4, at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 5, at Little Zion Baptist Church, 1824 West Queen Street, Hampton, VA 23666. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 3, 2020.