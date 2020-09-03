1/1
Herman R. Hill
On Thursday, August 27, 2020, Deacon Herman R. Hill, 78, received his call to his heavenly home.

Herman Hill is survived by his beloved wife, Cerita Hill; sons, Herman Jr. (Wanda), Darrell, Gary (Erica), Isaac (Shalesha); daughters, Lolita Battle (Pernell), Sonya Brown (Greg); grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Viewing for Herman will be held from 3-6 p.m., Friday, September 4, at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 5, at Little Zion Baptist Church, 1824 West Queen Street, Hampton, VA 23666. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Little Zion Baptist Church
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 2, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carleen Houston
September 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
kenneth a payne
Family
September 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Leonia Johnson
Friend
September 1, 2020
Please accept our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Deacon Herman Hill and arriving at his heavenly home. We know he is healed and triumphant, singing joyously in God's choir with his absolute angelic voice. We will keep you in our prayers for healing and resolve that some day, we will all meet again in our heavenly home. With Sincere Love, Carleen Yetta Houston, Norma B. Myers, Christopher Houston and our extended families
Carleen Houston
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
