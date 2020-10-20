Hubert Max Dotzauer, (97) went home to Heaven on October 16. He was born to the late Max Dotzauer and Nellie Grootenboer Dotzauer in Passaic, New Jersey. He met and married the love of his life, Shirley Lucille Hostler in 1949. They were happily married for 71 years. They settled in Pompton Plains, N.J. and raised three daughters.
He was a proud WWII veteran. He retired from the US. Post Office after 22 years. After retirement they moved to Newport News, Virginia.
He and his wife Shirley attended the First Reformed Church while in Pompton Plains and Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church in Newport News.
He is survived by his devoted wife Shirley, daughter Diane Evans and long-time partner Eric Taliaferro, daughter Jan Dotzauer, and daughter Lori Galiano and husband Frank Galiano.They have 4 grandchildren, Sean Evans, Kimberly Evans, Ria Galiano Brucchieri (husband Angelo) and Frankie Galiano. They have two great-granddaughters, the Flower Girls, Rosie and Violet Brucchieri.
Their marriage was filled with respect, humor, and a sweet dedication to each other. They were always seen holding hands. Love and loyalty to family meant the world to him.
Another WWII vet crosses the finish line.
Due to Covid-19 a streamed memorial service will be held at the Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church on Friday October Oct 23, 2020 at 1:00pm. Please visit www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net
to offer the family condolences.