James Thomas (Tom) Lindley, 79, of Deltaville, VA passed away on March 23, 2019. He was son to Beulah and Herman Lindley from Russiaville, Indiana, brother to Francis Lindley, and uncle to Scot Bowlin, all now deceased. He is survived by: four children, Lee (Karen) Lindley, Stacy (Randy) Casco, Stephanie (Billy) Sowers, and Ross (Michelle Gratz) Lindley; six grandchildren, Kristin Seigler, Kawika Casco, Kainoa Casco, Will Sowers, Lake Casco, and Kegan Sowers; and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Carol (Jim) Bowlin and Jan (David Mendaz) Baird as well as two nieces, Melanie Bowlin and Dawn Scircle, also his Goddaughter. Also left to honor his memory is his loving wife, Sharon Topping, along with sister-in-law, Paulette Topping, and brother-in-law, Everette Topping, as well as a very special friend, Elwood Steurer, whom Sharon and Tom love as a son. Tom grew up on a family farm in Indiana where at an early age he learned the value of hard work. He went on to graduate from Western High School in Russiaville, received his undergraduate degree from The University of North Carolina-Asheville, and received his doctorate in Economics and Finance from the University of Georgia. He taught at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa (UA), and University of Southern Mississippi (USM) from which he retired. During his career, Tom was an active researcher publishing numerous articles in finance and banking journals including several books. He also was Editor of The Journal of Economics and Finance while serving on several editorial boards. While being a serious researcher, he also was a dedicated teacher as well. He spent much time with his students advising them in course selection while coaching them in career decisions. He did the same for young faculty members who needed encouragement in their teaching and research pursuits. The family would like to thank the staff of Riverside Hospice of Gloucester, specifically Angie, Anita, Dreama, Ethel, Gina, and Pam along with a special thanks to Dana. There will be a graveside burial at the Norris Cemetery at 11:00 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 for family and friends. A celebration of Tom's life will be at a later date. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 26, 2019
