John "Joe" Dency
1949 - 2020
John George "Joe" Dency died at his home in Gloucester on August 12, 2020, surrounded by family at the age of 71. Born in Quantico, Virginia, on March 19, 1949, to the late John and Agnes Dency, Joe retired from Verizon and was a member of Bellamy United Methodist Church. An active hunter and fisherman, spending many hours with Kathy, the love of his life at their 2nd home in Hatteras. He never met a stranger, accepting people as they are with a warm, humble heart and always full of fun. Joe loved the Lord and, through it, all had perfect peace to deal with his health issues knowing until the end, "it is well with my soul." In addition to his parents, siblings Donald Ware and Jeanette Grindle preceded him in death. He was survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathy Leigh Dency, children, Bobby Williams (Stacey), Rachel' Dency, Johnathan Dency, grandchildren Ashley (Ross), Jami (Baker), Sarene, great-grandchild Blair, and sister Barbara Barg (Rick). A graveside service officiated by Reverend Ken Waclo will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Bellamy United Methodist Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing is mandatory, and there will be no social gathering following the service. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Bellamy United Methodist Church, ATTN: Food Bank or the Children's Program, 4870 Hickory Fork Road, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bellamy United Methodist Church Cemetery
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
