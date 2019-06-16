John Stanley Dobson



John (Jack) Stanley Dobson, born November 18, 1941, a native of Newport News, VA went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 while residing in Lancaster, CA with his oldest daughter and her family.



He was proceeded in death by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Dobson.



Jack was a 1959 graduate of Peninsula Catholic High School in Newport News. He was a former employee of the Newport News Shipyard & CDI Marine Company. Jack enjoyed coaching the Francis Mallory Little League teams to many champions over the years. He volunteered at Youth Challenge Men's Home in Newport News eventually becoming the Men's Home Director from Feb 2007 to Dec 2013. He mentored men and women of all ages until his final days. Jack was a member of Living Hope Community Church in Windsor while living in Virginia. He was a licensed Minister by the Assemblies of God Church, Potomac District, since June 2007. He was always encouraging to everyone he talked to whether friend or stranger, you either got an encouraging word like "Remember we can only do the next right thing" or he stopped on the spot to pray for your immediate need. In his spare time Jack was a devoted LA Dodgers fan.



Left to cherish his memory are son Jay (Kathleen) Dobson and daughters Jackie (Ken) Burdian and Jan (Jay) Kelly; sisters Susan (Jack) Christie and Jill (Joe) Voglewede and many nieces and nephews. He was "Pop-Pop" to seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Following services the family invites everyone to attend a light reception at New Covenant Church, 1079 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the www.dementiasociety.org.



