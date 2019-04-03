|
|
Mr. Lloyd Gwynn Martin, Sr. (80) peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He retired as principal from the Isle of Wight County Public School System, after 35 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Marquetta Martin; children: Melba Martin Williams (Tracy), Lloyd Martin, Jr. (Robin), and Robert Hall, Jr.; grandchildren: Alex Williams, Marley Martin, Alexa Williams, Dominique Hall, Donte Hall, and DeNay Hall; brothers: Robert "Tony" Martin (Peggy) and Craig Martin; sisters: Jennifer Guthrie (Linn), Cynthia Hayes, Donna Brooks, Diane Martin. A Celebration of Life will be held 12 Noon Thursday, April 4, 2019, at First Gravel Hill Baptist Church. Viewing 6:00- 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at Poole's Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019