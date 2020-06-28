Phyllis Jean Zoeffel
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis passed away at her home on June 23, 2020. She was born to the late Asa and Evelyn Shaffer on May 27, 1935, in Clarksburg, WV.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joel Zoeffel; and her niece Brenda McCann. Survivors include her brother Alan Shaffer of Clarksburg; and her very dear friends, Christie and Jim Bradley, of Newport News.

Phyllis and Joel settled in Newport News upon Joel taking a job here. Phyllis was very active at her church, Morrison UMC, until its closing in 2011. She was a poll worker for elections. She and Joel loved traveling with friends and she also enjoyed QVC and flower gardening.

There will be no local service. Her burial will be at a later date at Floral Hills Cemetery in West Virginia.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved