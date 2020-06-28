Phyllis passed away at her home on June 23, 2020. She was born to the late Asa and Evelyn Shaffer on May 27, 1935, in Clarksburg, WV.



She was preceded in death by her husband Joel Zoeffel; and her niece Brenda McCann. Survivors include her brother Alan Shaffer of Clarksburg; and her very dear friends, Christie and Jim Bradley, of Newport News.



Phyllis and Joel settled in Newport News upon Joel taking a job here. Phyllis was very active at her church, Morrison UMC, until its closing in 2011. She was a poll worker for elections. She and Joel loved traveling with friends and she also enjoyed QVC and flower gardening.



There will be no local service. Her burial will be at a later date at Floral Hills Cemetery in West Virginia.



Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



