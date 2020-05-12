Yorktown, VA – Robert William Atkins, Sr., 58 passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Robert was a native of Hempstead, New York and a Yorktown resident since 1975. He was cook at the Fisherman's Wharf Restaurant in Norfolk and worked for Casey Auto Group in the parts department as a part puller.



He was preceded in death by his parents William and Florence Atkins and is survived by his wife of 15 years Lisa S. Atkins and his children, George Jason Allen, Joseph Lee Bridgers, William Donald Newbold, David Michael Newbold, Angela Kathleen Daroch, Brittany Renee Stenberg, Robert William Atkins, Jr. and Cassandra Nichole Atkins and numerous grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister's Cheryl Lovitt, Patricia Davis a brother Douglas Atkins, and nieces and nephews.



Due to the current pandemic, a private Celebration of Life service will be held at Amory Funeral Home Chapel, Grafton, Va. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM with interment to follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store