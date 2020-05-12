ROBERT WILLIAM ATKINS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yorktown, VA – Robert William Atkins, Sr., 58 passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Robert was a native of Hempstead, New York and a Yorktown resident since 1975. He was cook at the Fisherman's Wharf Restaurant in Norfolk and worked for Casey Auto Group in the parts department as a part puller.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Florence Atkins and is survived by his wife of 15 years Lisa S. Atkins and his children, George Jason Allen, Joseph Lee Bridgers, William Donald Newbold, David Michael Newbold, Angela Kathleen Daroch, Brittany Renee Stenberg, Robert William Atkins, Jr. and Cassandra Nichole Atkins and numerous grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister's Cheryl Lovitt, Patricia Davis a brother Douglas Atkins, and nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, a private Celebration of Life service will be held at Amory Funeral Home Chapel, Grafton, Va. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM with interment to follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Amory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Interment
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved