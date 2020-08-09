1/
Robin Martin Lawson
1961 - 2020
LAWSON, Robin R. (Martin), 59, of Richmond, Virginia, was called home peacefully on July 24, 2020. She was born to Robert and Delores Martin on January 5, 1961. Robin has been reunited in heaven with her mother, Delores, as well as her grandparents Ezra & Ethel Cundiff and Emmett & Lorine Martin. She is survived by her father Robert and stepmother Rena; husband, Kenneth, his daughter Nicole and her children; her daughter Amanda; brother Chris (Barbie); sister Karen; step siblings Susan and Bobby; as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Waters Edge Church Yorktown on August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. All are welcome to attend with proper face coverings. Robin wished, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the church's prison ministry. Donations can be made "In Memory of Robin Lawson" on the Church's website, by check or on the day of her celebration to Waters Edge Church. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News Office.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Waters Edge Church
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News
954 J. Clyde Morris Blvd 102
Newport News, VA 23601
757-643-8945
