Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
1135 37th Street
Newport News, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Northcutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Northcutt


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Northcutt Obituary
On Wed. 1/8/20, Shirley A. Northcutt ,71, was called home to be with the Lord. She is preceded in rest by her husband, Ernest Lee Northcutt Sr. and her father, Howard R. Foster Sr. She leaves to cherish in memory by her mother, Barbara Lee Foster and three children; Ernest Lee Northcutt (Nina), Craig L. Northcutt (Darleen), and Ponda S. Northcutt (Eric). Also, twelve grandchildren and four great-grands. Six brothers and three sisters. Homegoing service for Shirley Ann Northcutt will be conducted at Friendship Baptist Church, 1135 37th Street in Newport News, VA 23607 on Wed. 1/15/20 at 11a.m.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -