On Wed. 1/8/20, Shirley A. Northcutt ,71, was called home to be with the Lord. She is preceded in rest by her husband, Ernest Lee Northcutt Sr. and her father, Howard R. Foster Sr. She leaves to cherish in memory by her mother, Barbara Lee Foster and three children; Ernest Lee Northcutt (Nina), Craig L. Northcutt (Darleen), and Ponda S. Northcutt (Eric). Also, twelve grandchildren and four great-grands. Six brothers and three sisters. Homegoing service for Shirley Ann Northcutt will be conducted at Friendship Baptist Church, 1135 37th Street in Newport News, VA 23607 on Wed. 1/15/20 at 11a.m.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 14, 2020