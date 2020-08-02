Terry Allen Markle (U.S. Air Force Colonel Ret.), age 76, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. In Hanover, PA, he was born to Henry and Dorothy Markle on August 14, 1943. He received his bachelor's degree at Elizabethtown College and earned his MBA at Troy University.
Retired Colonel Markle served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force. During his service, he was a pilot and Squadron Commander, serving 2 tours in Vietnam, flying the F-4, OV-10, and A-10 throughout his career. After retirement, he was an analyst for various government consulting companies. Terry enjoyed the outdoors, hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Massachusetts.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia A. Markle; daughters Kristina Giddinge (Eric) and Susan Majka (David); brother, John Markle (Charlotte); and grandchildren, Skye and Hunter Majka.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Harmony on the Peninsula.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy https://appalachiantrail.org/
