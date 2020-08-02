1/1
Terry Allen Markle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Allen Markle (U.S. Air Force Colonel Ret.), age 76, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. In Hanover, PA, he was born to Henry and Dorothy Markle on August 14, 1943. He received his bachelor's degree at Elizabethtown College and earned his MBA at Troy University.

Retired Colonel Markle served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force. During his service, he was a pilot and Squadron Commander, serving 2 tours in Vietnam, flying the F-4, OV-10, and A-10 throughout his career. After retirement, he was an analyst for various government consulting companies. Terry enjoyed the outdoors, hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Massachusetts.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia A. Markle; daughters Kristina Giddinge (Eric) and Susan Majka (David); brother, John Markle (Charlotte); and grandchildren, Skye and Hunter Majka.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Harmony on the Peninsula.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy https://appalachiantrail.org/

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, VA 23666 (757)-825-8070 www.Berceusefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Terry was my best friend in the Air Force. We know the past few years have been hard on Pat and the children. Rae Ellyn,Matt, Molly, and I send our condolences and best wishes.
Joseph Sarver
Military
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved