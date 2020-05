Or Copy this URL to Share

Vickie Lynn Ward Weaver born November 18, 1962, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was a resident of Newport News and went to Menchville High School. She's survived by her mother, Dorothy Bryson, husband, Jeffrey Weaver, and son's Dustin Schlosser and Trevor Poynter. Due to COVID-19 restriction's a private family memorial will be held at a later time. Arrangements by Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va.



