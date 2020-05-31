Vickie L. Weaver
1962 - 2020
Vickie Lynn Ward Weaver born November 18, 1962, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was a resident of Newport News and went to Menchville High School. She's survived by her mother, Dorothy Bryson, husband, Jeffrey Weaver, and son's Dustin Schlosser and Trevor Poynter. Due to COVID-19 restriction's a private family memorial will be held at a later time. Arrangements by Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va.

Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.
