Vickie Lynn Ward Weaver born November 18, 1962, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was a resident of Newport News and went to Menchville High School. She's survived by her mother, Dorothy Bryson, husband, Jeffrey Weaver, and son's Dustin Schlosser and Trevor Poynter. Due to COVID-19 restriction's a private family memorial will be held at a later time. Arrangements by Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store