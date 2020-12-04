1/1
WILLIAM "MORRIS" BOLLINGER
William "Morris" Bollinger, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family December 1, 2020. He retired from Virginia Power in 2001 and continued to work at Deer Run Golf Course until 2017. If he wasn't working, he was playing golf or hitting balls on the driving range. Morris also loved to hunt, dance, eat breakfast with his friends at Vancosta's Restaurant and spend time with his family. He never met a stranger and had a heart of gold. All who knew him, adored and loved him and realized that he was one of a kind. He always had a story to tell and a joke for every occasion.

Morris was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Malzie Bollinger and his brother, Glenn Bollinger. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Paula; his devoted daughter, Amy Andresen; the son he never had, James Andresen; and his favorite person and granddaughter, Heather Andresen and his loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Barbara Matthews and Riverside Hospice for the loving care they extended to Morris.

Please join us for a Covid friendly, stay in your car, drive through tribute to Morris from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 on the front porch of Weymouth Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Front Porch of Weymouth Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
