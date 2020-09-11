Dorothy Ann Frazier Hesselton
Dorothy Ann Frazier Hesselton, of Charlottesville, died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Dorothy Ann was born in Charlottesville on October 8, 1942, to the late Mary Ella Branham Frazier and James Andrew Frazier. She leaves behind her husband of 43 years, David Lincoln Hesselton of Charlottesville; two daughters, Suzannah Lynn Cockerille Talton of New Bern, N.C. and Mary Jane Cockerille of Charlottesville; two grandchildren, Branham O'Neil Talton and Margaret "Maggie" O'Neal Talton of New Bern, N.C.; and many loving cousins and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or to the charity of your choice
. A private service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 for family and close friends. Email beavercreek1900@embarqmail.com for details. Condolences may be made online at www.abettercremation.org
.