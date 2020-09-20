Linda Niven



November 15, 1942 - September 15, 2020



Linda T. Niven, 77, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on September 15, 2020.



She was born on November 15, 1942, in Roosevelt, New York, the daughter of the late Barbara Roberts and Charles Tynan.



She worked as an Administrative Assistant for President Hereford at the University of Virginia in the 1980's and for the University Hospital for 30 years until her retirement.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Robert Bateman of Ruckersville,Va.; son, Douglas Niven of Barboursville, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Joshua Davis of Barboursville, Va.; grandchildren, Ethan, Tyler and Olivia Davis of Barboursville,Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Nancy Tynan of Leesburg, Fla.



Linda was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Linda was deeply loved by the friends of her children, and affectionately known as "Momma Niv". She treated everyone as if they were her own. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.



The family of Linda wishes to express their sincere thanks to Our Lady of Peace for their warmth and love given to her for the past two years.



In lieu of flowers, you may leave memorial donations to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.



