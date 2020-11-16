1/
Anthony J. Vinciguerra
Anthony J. Vinciguerra

Hackettstown - Anthony J. Vinciguerra, age 88, of Hackettstown, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Anthony was born on November 21,1931 in Newark, NJ to the late Joseph Vinciguerra and Finizia Bruno Vinciguerra.

Anthony attended Barringer High School in Newark before earning a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University and a master's degree from Newark State College (Now Kean University). He married Mary Ann Manno Vinciguerra in 1965.

Anthony worked for the Rockaway Township Board of Education for 35 years where he served as teacher, principal, and superintendent. He raised his family in Randolph, NJ and moved to the Panther Valley neighborhood in Allamuchy upon retiring. In retirement, he enjoyed gardening, running Flanders Barn Antiques, international travel, and spending time with family and friends.

Anthony is survived by one son, John J. Vinciguerra of Margaretville, NY, one daughter, Ann H. Vinciguerra, and her partner Mike Best of Bozeman, MT, one sister, Anne M. Vinciguerra of Clifton, NJ, a sister in-law, Helen Conlon of Petersburg, TN and a brother in-law, Fort Manno of Montclair, NJ. He is predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Mary Ann.

Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.cochranfuneral.com.

Anthony's family wishes to thank Don DeMaio of Hackettstown and the staff at House of the Good Shepherd for their support and care over the past two years.

Donations may be made in Anthony's memory to: Rutgers University Foundation, 335 George Street, Suite 4000, Liberty Plaza, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 or give.rutgers.edu.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-3361
Memories & Condolences
