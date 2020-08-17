Linda F. Benson, 73, died peacefully at her home in Morris Plains, NJ on Friday, August 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Her devoted husband, Brant, was at her bedside. She was born to George and Carole Fitzsimons on July 3, 1947, in Glen Ridge, NJ and raised in Caldwell, NJ. After marrying her husband in 1981, they resided first in Randolph and then Morris Plains. Upon graduation from Springfield College Linda began a forty-five year career at Automatic Switch Company (ASCO) in Florham Park, NJ. She recently retired as a Human Resources Administrator.
Linda was warm hearted, quick to laugh, fun loving and outgoing. Her personality endeared her to all and she made friends wherever she went. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Linda loved animals - always owning dogs and also volunteering at dog rescue operations. She loved to shop and shop and shop. She often volunteered to shop for family, friends and co-workers. With passionate enthusiasm she would always pursue the best possible prices, even if it meant multiple trips, returns and exchanges. She saw it as a personal challenge. Linda was a lifelong Yankees fan, enjoyed sports and was active in bowling, softball, skiing, swimming and golf. She and her husband were frequent visitors at the Jersey Shore.
A shout out to all family and friends who have already offered their prayers, condolences and personal services. Linda leaves behind a loving husband and best friend, Brant, and three devoted Shih Tzu dogs Molly, Buddy and Ping. "Team Benson" is now split between Heaven and Earth, due to be reunited at some future date.
Friends may attend a visitation from 5pm to 7pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Highway 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com
). Adherence to NJ's social distancing and mask mandates is required. Per Linda's wishes, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, www.StHuberts.org
or another charity of your choice
.