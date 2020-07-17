Timothy Robert O'Shea
Morris Township - Timothy Robert O'Shea, age 24, of Morris Township, NJ, passed away suddenly on July 14th. "Timmy" was born in Morristown and lived in Morris Township his entire life. Timmy attended St. Virgil's School, Assumption School, graduated from Morris Catholic High School in 2014, and earned his Automotive Technician certificate from the Morris County School of Technology. Timmy loved to work on anything mechanical, especially his own truck. He loved to spend time with his friends and go off roading, jet skiing and be on anything that had engine. Tim was always ready to help anyone at anytime. His family and friends will miss his goofy personality and smirky smile.
Timmy is predeceased by his grandparents, Thomas O'Shea and Edward and Lorraine Skopic. He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Marianne O'Shea, his sister Kelly O'Brien and her husband Michael,brother Patrick and grandmother Betsey O'Shea and his faithful dog Bailey. He is also survived by his step-mother Pamela O'Shea and step brother Matthew Skrinski and step sisters Elizabeth and Kathryn Skrinski.
Timmy will live on in the hearts of his family and friends forever.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Society for Suicide Prevention or St. Hubert's Giralda.
A visitation will be held at the Doyle Funeral Home (www.doylefh.com
) 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Monday from 4-8PM. Please wear mask and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Funeral mass will be private.