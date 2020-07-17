1/1
Timothy Robert O'Shea
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Robert O'Shea

Morris Township - Timothy Robert O'Shea, age 24, of Morris Township, NJ, passed away suddenly on July 14th. "Timmy" was born in Morristown and lived in Morris Township his entire life. Timmy attended St. Virgil's School, Assumption School, graduated from Morris Catholic High School in 2014, and earned his Automotive Technician certificate from the Morris County School of Technology. Timmy loved to work on anything mechanical, especially his own truck. He loved to spend time with his friends and go off roading, jet skiing and be on anything that had engine. Tim was always ready to help anyone at anytime. His family and friends will miss his goofy personality and smirky smile.

Timmy is predeceased by his grandparents, Thomas O'Shea and Edward and Lorraine Skopic. He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Marianne O'Shea, his sister Kelly O'Brien and her husband Michael,brother Patrick and grandmother Betsey O'Shea and his faithful dog Bailey. He is also survived by his step-mother Pamela O'Shea and step brother Matthew Skrinski and step sisters Elizabeth and Kathryn Skrinski.

Timmy will live on in the hearts of his family and friends forever.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Society for Suicide Prevention or St. Hubert's Giralda.

A visitation will be held at the Doyle Funeral Home (www.doylefh.com) 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Monday from 4-8PM. Please wear mask and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Funeral mass will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved