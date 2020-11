Or Copy this URL to Share

William Patrick Connolly



There will be a celebration of life memorial mass for William Patrick Connolly on November 10th at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas Moore in Convent Station, NJ. Followed by a blessing and burial ceremony at Holy Root Cemetery. All are welcome. March 31, 1941- May 31, 2020.









