Carolyn A. "Kathy" Leday



Opelousas - Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas, LA for Carolyn Ann "Kathy" Leday, 59, who entered eternal life on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Houston, TX. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in the Bellevue Community.



Kathy was a native of St. Landry Parish and longtime resident of Houston, TX. She was employed by Fugro USA Marine, Inc. and attended St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church in Houston. Kathy's greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends and spreading that joy through her humor and laughter. She never met a stranger and could instantly brighten a room with her presence.



Kathy leaves to cherish her memory five brothers, Willie Leday (Julie), Joseph Leday (Angela), James Leday, Marion Leday and David Leday (Natalie); two sisters, Connie Jacobs (Edmond) and Angela Leday; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Leday and Josephine Green Leday; and one brother, Paul Leday.



Visitation will be observed from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home. Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA is in charge of arrangements.









