Barbara Fuller

Barbara Jane Fuller

Barbara Jane Fuller departed this world peacefully on June 17th at her home in Marion, Massachusetts after a brief illness, surrounded by her five daughters and numerous grandchildren. She was 89 years old.

"Bobby" was born on September 2, 1930 in Newton, Massachusetts. She attended the Northhampton School and Elmira College, where she sang in the choir and earned a BA in education. In 1955, she married William Fuller and together they raised five girls on Beach Drive in Darien. In 1999, they moved to Marion where they renovated the Elizabeth Taber House.

Bobby will be remembered for her loving spirit and wise counsel. She held positions with the Darien PTA, the Girl Scouts, Post 53 Emergency Medical Services, and was a substitute teacher.

She is survived by her children, Frances Fuller Baldwin of Mystic, CT; Faith Elizabeth Fuller of Oakland, CA; Abigail Fuller of Portland, ME; Ruah Seidel of Las Vegas, NV; Jean Fuller Gest of Marion, MA; and grandchildren Jack Madigan, Elian Seidel, Ali Madigan, Jamesin Seidel, Will Baldwin, Leonore Fuller, Barbara Nell Gest, Jack Fuller, and Beau Fuller. She was preceded in death by her precious granddaughter Josephine "Scout" Fuller and her husband of 56 years, Bill Fuller.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion Garden Group, PO Box 403, Marion, MA 02738 to purchase a bench in her honor.



