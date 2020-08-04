1/1
Barbara Fuller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jane Fuller
Barbara Jane Fuller departed this world peacefully on June 17th at her home in Marion, Massachusetts after a brief illness, surrounded by her five daughters and numerous grandchildren. She was 89 years old.
"Bobby" was born on September 2, 1930 in Newton, Massachusetts. She attended the Northhampton School and Elmira College, where she sang in the choir and earned a BA in education. In 1955, she married William Fuller and together they raised five girls on Beach Drive in Darien. In 1999, they moved to Marion where they renovated the Elizabeth Taber House.
Bobby will be remembered for her loving spirit and wise counsel. She held positions with the Darien PTA, the Girl Scouts, Post 53 Emergency Medical Services, and was a substitute teacher.
She is survived by her children, Frances Fuller Baldwin of Mystic, CT; Faith Elizabeth Fuller of Oakland, CA; Abigail Fuller of Portland, ME; Ruah Seidel of Las Vegas, NV; Jean Fuller Gest of Marion, MA; and grandchildren Jack Madigan, Elian Seidel, Ali Madigan, Jamesin Seidel, Will Baldwin, Leonore Fuller, Barbara Nell Gest, Jack Fuller, and Beau Fuller. She was preceded in death by her precious granddaughter Josephine "Scout" Fuller and her husband of 56 years, Bill Fuller.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion Garden Group, PO Box 403, Marion, MA 02738 to purchase a bench in her honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Darien Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved