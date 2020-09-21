1/
Vincent W. Moran
Vincent W. Moran
Vincent W. Moran - October 17, 1935 - September 9, 2020 Vincent W. Moran passed away on Sept. 9 after a long illness and complications from Covid 19. He was born in Jersey City, N.J. on October 17, 1935, the fourth of the five sons born to John P. and Mary Moran. Upon his graduation from St. Aloysius H.S. he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the Signal Corps and was stationed in Germany. When his tour ended he attended St. Peter's College at night, graduating with a B.S. in Business/Management. Vin then worked in finance for 40 years and was employed by J.P. Morgan, TIAA-CREF, Lehman Bros. and Ark Asset Management Co. He lived in Darien, Ct., for 26 years then he and his wife, Vicki, moved to Stuart, FL.
Vin was a kind, funny, quiet and intelligent man who loved reading, golf, fishing and being with his family. He had a wry wit and would often deliver comments that cut through the nonsense of many situations. Not one to boast or call attention to himself, he led by example, taking the high road when dealing with difficult people or circumstances. He believed in doing the right thing always, whether or not it was noticed. His calm demeanor leant his stories and advice with a gentle and often comedic wisdom. In truth, he was the rock upon which his family was built and his intelligence and high moral standards were beacons for his children and grandchildren to follow. His loss cannot be overstated. Vin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Vicki, his three children, Mary Moran, Cathy Stratton (Mark) and Vin J. Moran (Loren); his six grandchildren.

Published in Darien Times on Sep. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

