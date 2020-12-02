McCRAY (Royon),



Anita Louise



Anita Louise (Royon) McCray, age 95, of West Milton, passed away on November 30, 2020, at Brookdale of Troy Senior Living, where she had been a resident for two years. She was born February 20, 1925, to the late Arthur F. and Lucile (Cable) Royon, Sr. in Houston, Ohio.



Anita graduated from Houston High School in 1943 and Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Stouder Memorial Hospital for many years. She married Gordon H. McCray June 28, 1946,



in Dayton. He preceded her in death March 22, 2003.



In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings Esther (Royon) Lyons and Arthur "Nick" Royon Jr., and her son David E. McCray. She will be missed by her two surviving sons Gordon "Jim" McCray of Pawleys



Island, South Carolina and Paul R. McCray of West Milton, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other extended family members.



Anita enjoyed baking, canning, feeding the birds, working in the yard and tending to her prized peonies. She loved spumoni ice cream and lemon meringue pie, particularly from The Pearson House in West Milton. Anita will fondly be



remembered for her enormous Thanksgiving feasts, which brought dozens of relatives together from far and wide.



Special thanks should be made to Brookdale of Troy and Hospice for their amazing care and compassion.



Private family services will be held with interment at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, December 4, at Hale-Sarver Family



Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Brukner Nature Center at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd. Troy, OH 45373.



