Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
(513) 422-5404
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
View Map
Bessie CRAYCRAFT


1923 - 2019
Bessie CRAYCRAFT Obituary
CRAYCRAFT, Bessie Mildred Age 95, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Ohio Mt. Pleasant Retirement Community. She was born July 3, 1923 in Farmland, IN to Charles and Pauline (Stump) Teeter. She was a 1945 graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. Bessie was a longtime resident of Monroe, married to William "Bill" Craycraft of 42 years. She was a school teacher for Middletown City Schools and for many years was an art teacher at Amanda Middle School. Bessie was a member of Monroe Methodist Church and Professional Women's Association in Germantown. Bessie is survived by her daughter, Nancy McIntosh of Findlay; son, Michael Craycraft of Morrow; grandchildren, Dawn (Kyle) Heidlebaugh of Findlay, Wendy McIntosh of Piqua, Amy (James) Perl of Medina; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Stephen) Ball, Kane Hawthorne, Dalton Allen, Meganne (Jessie) Pearson, Tyler Hounshell, Garrett Hounshell, Avery Hounshell, Madyson Perl; sisters, Barbara Muegge of Indianapolis, IN, Harriett (Arthur) Christmann of CO. She is proceeded in death by her parents; husband, William "Bill" Craycraft; 2 sisters and 1 brother. A Gathering of Friends will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. Inurnment will be at Mound Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 6, 2019
