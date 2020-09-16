1/1
Bradley WILLIAMS
{ "" }
WILLIAMS, Bradley Joel "Brad" Bradley Joel Williams (Brad), age 52, of Hilliard, Ohio, died in his home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Brad was born on the 13th of October 1967, in Kettering, Ohio, son of Ted and Sally Williams. Brad is survived by his Uncle Joel Williams (Karen), his two children Carter and Allison with Jill Wolf, Sister Stacey Shook (Mike), Nephews Kevin Sharick (Brittney) and Jake Shook (Teresa). Brad grew up loving sports and spending time with his friends. Football was his passion and he was the captain of his high school football team. His love for football persisted through his college years at The Ohio State University and he and his friends considered him to be an 'over-the-top' OSU fan. Some of his favorite memories were of his 16-year attendance to the famed OSU v. Michigan game and his presence at the 2002 College National Championship game. Brad had a successful career, nearly 30 years, with Komar Industries as a senior purchaser and considered those he worked with to be family. Brad is remembered for his kindness and his deep and long-lasting friendships, of which he had many. He typically gathered with friends and family to play cards or watch professional sports and was said to be the glue that bonded his friends together. He was happiest when he was with others and was undoubtedly the life of the party. He would have done anything for anyone; everyone's favorite neighbor. Brad cherished his family and maintained exceptionally close relationships with them. He spoke to his father at least daily and valued his input on every aspect of his life. Brad was a devoted father and supporter of his children, never missing the opportunity to talk about their most recent accomplishments. He was loved and will be dearly missed. The family will receive guests Friday from 4-7pm for a walk-through visitation at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering. Attendees are requested to respect COVID-19 guidelines with distancing and masks. There will be a private funeral service at a later date.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
September 15, 2020
Allison & Carter, I am so saddened to hear of your Dad’s passing. Dad was always a great supporter and there for every game. Off the field, I’ll always remember our numerous conversations over a pint or two at the Sub house. Your father was always very kind to me and that I will never forget. A good man is gone but will not be forgotten. May the Lord receive him and comfort all the of you in this time of grief.
Dan Brady
Friend
September 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I will always remember his warm smile and
Outgoing personality. May your memories be of comfort. Sending thoughts n prayers
Harriann LaMontagne
Friend
September 15, 2020
Dear Carter and Allison, I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your father. He was a kind and happy guy I enjoyed our many conversations over the years you both were in Latchkey at Scioto Darby. He thought the world of you two.

Hugs, Miss Debbie
Former Scioto Darby Lathckey ( retired)
Debbie Green
Friend
September 15, 2020
Brad, it’s so hard to believe you are gone. Jeff and I will be forever grateful for your friendship. We’ll hear you cheering from heaven “Go Bucks”!!

With deepest respect,
Jeff and Melinda
Jeff & Melinda Frye
Friend
September 15, 2020
