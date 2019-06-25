WATERHOUSE, Brian Fredrick 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Miamisburg on June 23, 2019. Brian was born in Dayton and lived in Miamisburg for the past 35 years. Brian was a loving, caring and devoted husband and father. A successful business owner, Brian was one of the founders of Midwest Fasteners, Inc. He was an extremely motivated man with an unmatched work ethic. He started his career as a certified mechanic in the early 70's, he was known as a jack of all trades. Brian was a lifelong motorcycle and sports car enthusiast. He loved to work on, and build, motorcycles and go on cross-country bike trips. He was a daredevil, he skydived, took flying lessons (did a solo) and loved dirt bike riding. Brian was preceded in death by his mother Margaret (Street) Waterhouse, 1988, his father Andrew Waterhouse, 2011, and his brother Kenneth Waterhouse, 2009. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Brenda (Turner) Waterhouse, son Brian A Waterhouse (Cassandra) daughter Angela (Waterhouse) Sutton (Jay) and Daughter Tracie (Walther) Candela. He is also survived by (8) grandchildren, (2) great grandchildren and (2) siblings; brother Scott Waterhouse and sister Andrea Grey. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and numerous life-long friends. Brian was compassionate and impacted many lives, he was loved, respected and will be deeply missed by family and friends. Graveside services will be held Thursday June 27, 2019 at 11am at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 points Rd, Centerville, OH 45458. Flowers may be sent to the cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary