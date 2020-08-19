1/1
Carter ARVIN
1933 - 2020
ARVIN, Carter F. Age 87, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born January 13, 1933, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Jonas and Nannie (nee Chaney) Arvin. He was a 1951 graduate of Fairfield High School and kept in contact with his classmates and school friends over the years. On July 17, 1954, he married Dora Witt Arvin and she preceded him in death in 1996. Mr. Arvin worked as systems administrator at Diebold in Hamilton for 42 years. He was a long-time member of the First Church of God (now Bridgewater Church) where he was a Sunday School teacher for over 33 years. He served in many other capacities at the church over the years. Mr. Arvin had a passion for Missions and served as treasurer on the church's mission board. He loved golfing and enjoyed all sports and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by one son, David (Sherry) Arvin; one daughter, Cynthia (Kevin) Flick; five grandchildren, Michael (Angel) Flick, Adam (Brittany) Flick, Jonathan Arvin, Marisa Arvin, and Zachary Arvin; five great-grandchildren, Asher, Owen, Holden, John Carter, and Luke; and one sister, Orpha Burton. Mr. Arvin was also preceded in death by several siblings. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Amy Arnold, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
AUG
22
Burial
Rose Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
