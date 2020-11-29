Age 75 of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Cheryl, born October 1, 1944, to Robert and Onnalee (Boswell) Bainter, attended Sinclair Community College and was a member of Church of The Cross United Methodist, Kettering, OH. For many years Cheryl sold fine jewelry for Elder Beerman, where she met the love of her life, Paul, whom many called Tom. She was a caring woman with a servant's heart who had many friends and rarely met a stranger. She enjoyed meeting new people and always had a joke for anyone who would listen. She was involved in several organizations such as SICSA, Essential Tremors Support Group, and the Miami Valley Hospital Stroke Group. Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents and husband Paul Eagan. She is survived by children Robert S. (Janet) Bodey of New York and Elizabeth A. (Col. F.C.) Weaver of Alabama; step-children Paul T. Eagan III of California and David L. Eagan of Tipp City; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; sister Barbara (Steve) Baty; sister-in-law Joan Wanous; and numerous nieces and nephews. An inurnment of Cheryl and Paul will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 5 at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1123 S. Main St. Englewood, OH. Due to COVID19, family will have a gathering of family and friends later in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Condolences may be shared at



www.routsong.com [routsong.com]