Colleen Schuster

SCHUSTER, Colleen Karol "Boots" 92, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away on June 23, 2020. Survivors include her niece, Nancy (Mike) Mansfield; great nephew, Brian Mansfield and family; great niece, Kim Good and family; sister, Betty Webb; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence Schuster and Donald Schuster. Visitation will be 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020, with a funeral service beginning at 2:30 PM at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. Burial will be at The Gardens at Olive Branch. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com