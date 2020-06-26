Colleen Schuster
SCHUSTER, Colleen Karol "Boots" 92, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away on June 23, 2020. Survivors include her niece, Nancy (Mike) Mansfield; great nephew, Brian Mansfield and family; great niece, Kim Good and family; sister, Betty Webb; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence Schuster and Donald Schuster. Visitation will be 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020, with a funeral service beginning at 2:30 PM at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. Burial will be at The Gardens at Olive Branch. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 26, 2020.
