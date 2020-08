GRIGGS, Sr., Rev. Darrel Rev. Darrel Griggs, Sr., passed away on Aug. 10, 2020, at home of natural causes. He was born on Oct. 30, 1947, to Earl Thomas Griggs & Nannie Lou Ratliff of Middletown, OH. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Michelle Griggs of Lakeland, FL. Darrel had 3 children, Adaiha (Larry) Watkins, Darrel (Jade) Griggs, Jr. & Chad Hicks. He had 6 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Rose Overpeck, 1 niece & 1 nephew. Darrel was an Ordained Minister with the E4Network & Evangelized for more than 40 yrs.



