Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Donna BEAL


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna BEAL Obituary
BEAL (Turner), Donna Belle 75, of Enon, Ohio, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Friday, April 19, 2019, after years of failing health. Donna was born on June 13, 1943 in West Liberty, Kentucky to Sam and Goldie Jenkins. She lived in Enon, Ohio for most of her life. Those who survive to honor Donna's memory include her son, Mark Turner (Patti); grandchildren, Christopher Pearson, Jr. (Kristin), Anthony Pearson (Kathy), Elizabeth Turner (Levi), and Alexander Turner; great-grandchild, Sophia Pearson; Michelle Whitley Turner; sisters Debbie (Sammy) Combs, Sarah (Clavis) Stamper, and Naomi Cartwright; brothers Harlo (Linda) Jenkins, Ralph (Connie) Jenkins, and Farley ("Tootie") Jenkins; sister-in-law, Barbara Jenkins; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy Roger Turner; her second husband, Thomas James Beal, Jr.; her daughters, Jeannine Pearson and Deanetta Sommers; brother, Randall Jenkins; nephew, Kevin Stamper; and parents, Sam and Goldie Jenkins. An incredible cook and always stylishly dressed, Donna attended Greenon High School and coached her daughters' softball teams. Donna loved her children and family with all she had. She will be remembered always with love and the hope that she is happy and at peace. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2 to 5 PM at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME in Springfield, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 26, 2019
