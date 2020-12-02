1/1
Elmer BROOKS
BROOKS, Elmer T.

Brig Gen, USAF (Ret)

Dec. 1932 - Nov. 2020

General Brooks passed away on November 15, 2020 in

Potomac Falls, VA. He lived a life devoted to his family, steadfast in his faith, and dedicated to serving his country.

Originally from Washington, DC, General Brooks graduated from Miami University (Ohio), received a master's degree from George Washington University (Distinguished graduate), and completed the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and the Executive Program of the School of Business of the

University of Virginia.

General Brooks had a wide variety of positions. Among them were Missile Combat Crew Commander during the Cuban

Missile Crisis; Flight Control Technologist for Gemini and

Apollo Space Missions at NASA; Military Assistant to two

Secretaries of Defense; Commander of a major Missile Wing, and played a direct role in formulating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces and the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in Switzerland. General Brooks was then recruited and retired from Senior Executive Service at NASA Headquarters.

General Brooks is survived by his loving wife, (Kathryn Casselberry, Dunbar High School, '52, Dayton, Ohio), three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Interment will be at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery.

Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Service, Inc., Washington, DC. www.mcguire-services.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
09:00 AM
Nineteenth Street Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 30, 2020
My condolences to all of the Brooks Family! Prayers for comfort!
Lisa Jones (Daughter of Dwight & Barbara Paige)
Friend
November 29, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christiane Brooks
