SCHAAF, Emma Age 82 of Dayton, passed away April 2, 2019. She was born May 26, 1936 in Gilmer, TX. Preceded in death by her father, Raymond Jones; mother, Alice Thrash; and son, Jimmy Schaaf. Emma is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Jim Schaaf; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Emma was loved by all in the deaf community and was recognized by the Miami Valley Baptist Church for the Deaf and Hearing for her faithful voluntary duties. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Emma's memory to either MVBCDH or Brookdale Hospice. Emma's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living Nursing Home for their loving care and compassion. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019