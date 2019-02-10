DICKINSON, Frederick "Freddie" 80, of Kettering, Ohio passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Fred was born February 15, 1938 in Dresden, Ohio to Harold and Lois (Kirker) Dickinson, He graduated from River View High School in Warsaw, Ohio in 1956. On May 3, 1959 he married the former Norma Jean Dickinson in Coshocton, Ohio. Fred was employed as a machinist for The General Motors Corporation in Dayton, Ohio for over 30 years. He enjoyed working and the many friends he met through work. He was an avid boater and fisherman. He also enjoyed working in the yard, spending time with friends and his grandchildren. Fred had a great outlook on life and loved joking and making people smile. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and family. Fred is survived by his daughter Amy Bearden, great-grandson Justin Bearden, two sisters Phyllis Goble, Gayle Pakrosnis and husband, Mike both of Columbus, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Norma, his brother-in-law Ed Goble and two grandsons Brandon and Bryan Bearden. If desired, donations could be sent to the , 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Fred requested that there be no memorial services. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary