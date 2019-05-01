WILHITE, Gary D. 77, of Miamisburg passed away Monday April 30, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born in Dayton to Arnold and Bertie (Burgess) Wilhite. Gary worked at the NCR Credit Union for 17 years as Finance Manager and later at Miami Valley Hospital for 24 years. He loved playing golf and he was a member of Jamaica Run Golf Club. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dave. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Jane who he married on November 6, 1971, two sons, Ryan (Jennifer) Wilhite and Jeff Wilhite, four grandchildren, Brayden, Leah, Cooper and Charlotte. He also leaves a sister, Kathy Mason. Funeral services will be Friday 12:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in Dayton Daily News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary