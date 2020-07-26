1/1
Gerhard Ziegeler Jr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerhard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZIEGELER, Jr. Gerhard W. "June" Age 85, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born March 14, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Gerhard and Opal Ziegeler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carleen Ziegeler; brothers, Robert and James Ziegeler; and son-in-law, Douglas McKinney. Gerhard is survived by his children, Richard Sisson, Kathryn (Daniel) Yoe, Carla McKinney and Stephanie Ziegeler; grandchildren, Misty Cupp, April Yoe, Justin Simmons, Toni (Antoinette) Brewer, Zachary Brewer and Adrienne Brewer; great-grandchildren, Ciara Cupp, Ty Cupp, Brooke Bowman, Bailey Bowman, Aiden Baughn, Ava Simmons, Alyssa Martin, Abbie Martin, Landon Hartsock, Zachary Brewer II, Shayna Brewer, Jaelynn Brewer and Melissa Foster; and sister, Karen Howell. Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gerhard's memory to the Huber Heights Church of God. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. To share a memory of Gerhard or a condolence for his family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved