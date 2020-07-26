ZIEGELER, Jr. Gerhard W. "June" Age 85, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born March 14, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Gerhard and Opal Ziegeler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carleen Ziegeler; brothers, Robert and James Ziegeler; and son-in-law, Douglas McKinney. Gerhard is survived by his children, Richard Sisson, Kathryn (Daniel) Yoe, Carla McKinney and Stephanie Ziegeler; grandchildren, Misty Cupp, April Yoe, Justin Simmons, Toni (Antoinette) Brewer, Zachary Brewer and Adrienne Brewer; great-grandchildren, Ciara Cupp, Ty Cupp, Brooke Bowman, Bailey Bowman, Aiden Baughn, Ava Simmons, Alyssa Martin, Abbie Martin, Landon Hartsock, Zachary Brewer II, Shayna Brewer, Jaelynn Brewer and Melissa Foster; and sister, Karen Howell. Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gerhard's memory to the Huber Heights Church of God. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. To share a memory of Gerhard or a condolence for his family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com
