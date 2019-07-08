CURRY, Glenda Carolyn Age 68, of Fairfield Township, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born on April 18, 1951 to the late Homer and Naomi {Middleton} Sergent. Glenda attended Whitley High School in Corbin, Kentucky and graduated from Miami University. She was the CFO of Curry Plumbing Inc. Glenda married J.D. Curry Sr. on March 8, 1969 in Jellico, Tennessee. He passed away on April 4, 2017. Glenda was a vibrant woman who enjoyed living life to its fullest. She is survived by J.D. (Angie) Curry Jr. and Jane Elizabeth Curry (Kevin Downard); grandchildren J.D. Curry III, Jacob Staton, Alex Curry, Sarah Staton, Noah Staton, Caleb Staton, Maggie Staton, Luke Staton and Lydia Staton; siblings Lee (Betty) Sergent, Dillon E. (Gayle) Sargent Peggy Lynn Evans, Halona (Jack) West and Jessica (Brandon) Sergent; her confidant, Nora House and family friend Carnella Drew. Glenda was preceded in death by her siblings Sandra Cobb, Helen Rubbo, Daryl Sergent and Bonnie Kay Phillips. The family would like to thank Dr. Pathrose and the UC Medical ICU Team, including Nurse Allison and Dr. Shaw. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 12pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow on Tuesday at 2pm at the funeral home. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com. Published in Journal-News on July 8, 2019