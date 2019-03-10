HAWKINS, Jr., Esq, H. Donald Age 90, of Washington Twp., formerly of Bellbrook, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Donald was born on November 29, 1928 to the late Homer and Inez Hawkins. He graduated from Michigan State University and was a past member of Southminster Presbyterian Church. Donald was an attorney serving the Dayton area for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; son, Jeff; parents; and brother Jim. Donald is survived by his daughter, Laurie Hawkins; grandchildren, Dominique and Wesley; great-grandchildren, Knawledge, Legacy, and Jalen of Ohio, along with his daughter-in-law, Debra Hawkins; grandchildren, Heather, Justin, Randy and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Holden, Aveyl, Cayson and Hadley, of Oklahoma. Memorial services will be at a later date. Private burial will take place at Woodland Mausoleum. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Capital Hospice, The Oaks of West Kettering, and Kettering Medical Center. Memorial Contributions can be made in Donald's name to Capital Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary